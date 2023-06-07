Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CFO Sells $231,200.00 in Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $231,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Spencer Doran Hole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 5th, Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of Ameresco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $213,600.00.

Ameresco Stock Performance

Shares of AMRC traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.49. 264,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,771. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.62 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Ameresco had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $271.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Ameresco’s quarterly revenue was down 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Ameresco by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Ameresco by 302.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ameresco in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Ameresco in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. 57.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMRC. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ameresco from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Roth Mkm raised Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Ameresco from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their target price on shares of Ameresco from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.07.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Featured Articles

