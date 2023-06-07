Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,516,646 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for about 0.6% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,000,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,134,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,579,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,671,000 after buying an additional 513,208 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,184,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,259,000 after purchasing an additional 218,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Altria Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,209,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,550,000 after buying an additional 1,774,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Shares of MO traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,085,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,842,965. The stock has a market cap of $80.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $52.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

