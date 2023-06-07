Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Holdings Lowered by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,542 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 203.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Price Performance

Altria Group stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.10. 8,737,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,871,984. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $52.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.88.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

