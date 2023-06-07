Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa Sells 9,267 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 9,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.30, for a total value of $688,538.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,696,811.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 16th, James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $679,400.00.

On Friday, May 12th, James Ralph Scapa sold 548 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $36,935.20.

On Wednesday, May 10th, James Ralph Scapa sold 5,358 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.82, for a total value of $363,379.56.

On Monday, April 17th, James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.33, for a total value of $703,300.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 35,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $2,315,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.00. 250,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,485. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.03. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.17 and a twelve month high of $76.16.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALTR shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,373 shares of the software’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,665 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,644 shares of the software’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 938 shares of the software’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the software’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

