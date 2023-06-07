Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.98

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.98 and last traded at $10.86, with a volume of 44021 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALPN shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Alpine Immune Sciences Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.14). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 40.29% and a negative net margin of 245.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 million. Equities analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,397,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,321,000 after purchasing an additional 40,736 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC raised its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 2.8% in the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,740,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,879,000 after purchasing an additional 103,043 shares in the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP raised its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 58.6% in the third quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 3,056,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,552,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,989,000 after purchasing an additional 116,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter worth about $9,540,000.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases, immuno-oncology, and engineered cellular therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.