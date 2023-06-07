Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,885.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,593,957,000 after buying an additional 400,930,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,857.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,055,286,000 after buying an additional 345,962,033 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,770.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,639,414,000 after buying an additional 192,607,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,851.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,931,733,000 after buying an additional 186,809,281 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,862.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,184,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,075,223,000 after purchasing an additional 59,964,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.23. 4,967,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,435,445. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $129.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,740 shares in the company, valued at $14,474,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 787,630 shares worth $32,162,218. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.