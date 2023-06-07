Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Director Cato T. Laurencin Sells 2,800 Shares

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) Director Cato T. Laurencin sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $88,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,588.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alkermes Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALKS traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $31.05. 2,035,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,744. Alkermes plc has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $32.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -31.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALKS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alkermes to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkermes

Alkermes Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 105.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 33.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas such as alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.