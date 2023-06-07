Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by RWWM Inc.

RWWM Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,416,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 235,280 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 28.0% of RWWM Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. RWWM Inc. owned 0.09% of Alibaba Group worth $212,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.34. The company had a trading volume of 10,540,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,102,957. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $125.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.18.
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.
