Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by RWWM Inc.

RWWM Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,416,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 235,280 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 28.0% of RWWM Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. RWWM Inc. owned 0.09% of Alibaba Group worth $212,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.34. The company had a trading volume of 10,540,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,102,957. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $125.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.18.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.69.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

