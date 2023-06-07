Algorand Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $54.70 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. During the last week, Algorand has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000476 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $912.25 million and $54.70 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00053365 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00035725 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00015808 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005352 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000993 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,636,543,307 coins and its circulating supply is 7,249,073,301 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

