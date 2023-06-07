Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) CEO Brian Mckelligon Sells 5,000 Shares

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $28,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,563 shares in the company, valued at $871,134.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Akoya Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of AKYA stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.70. The stock had a trading volume of 235,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,746. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $21.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 109.58% and a negative net margin of 92.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Akoya Biosciences by 154.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Akoya Biosciences by 533.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Akoya Biosciences by 10.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Akoya Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

