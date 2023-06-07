AJ Bell plc Plans Dividend of GBX 3.50 (LON:AJB)

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

AJ Bell Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of AJB opened at GBX 316 ($3.93) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 327.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 341.25. AJ Bell has a 1 year low of GBX 243.80 ($3.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 404.07 ($5.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 7.16. The firm has a market cap of £1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,750.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Get AJ Bell alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Thomas Summersgill sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($4.09), for a total value of £15,989.40 ($19,877.42). Insiders own 34.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About AJ Bell

AJB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.85) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 300 ($3.73) to GBX 370 ($4.60) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Numis Securities upped their price objective on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 488 ($6.07) to GBX 490 ($6.09) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

(Get Rating)

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AJ Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJ Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.