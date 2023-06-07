Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

ABNB has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Airbnb from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Argus lowered their target price on Airbnb from $144.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.97.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB stock traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $116.55. 4,626,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,483,036. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.28 and a 200-day moving average of $109.23. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $144.63. The firm has a market cap of $74.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbnb will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Alfred Lin sold 8,153 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $867,153.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,309. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $323,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 184,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,718,100.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alfred Lin sold 8,153 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $867,153.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,775 shares in the company, valued at $933,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,146,972 shares of company stock valued at $248,941,141. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $332,438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,575 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,279,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,460 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $151,147,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,663,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,900 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

