Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,518,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,094,694 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Airbnb worth $215,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 886.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 96.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, Director Alfred Lin sold 8,153 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $867,153.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,309. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Airbnb news, Director Alfred Lin sold 8,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $867,153.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,309. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total transaction of $41,027,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,483,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,988,250.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,146,972 shares of company stock valued at $248,941,141. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Trading Down 0.6 %

ABNB traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.57. 2,488,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,461,754. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $144.63.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABNB. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.97.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

