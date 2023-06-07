Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Purchased by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,340 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,020,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,461. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.34 and a 200-day moving average of $52.71. The firm has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.81. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

