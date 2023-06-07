AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

ACM has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.00.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $83.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. AECOM has a one year low of $60.74 and a one year high of $92.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in AECOM by 27.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in AECOM by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in AECOM by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AECOM by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AECOM

(Get Rating)

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.