ADVFN (LON:AFN) Stock Price Down 5.1%

ADVFN Plc (LON:AFN – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 22.31 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 22.31 ($0.28). 2,674 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 13,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.50 ($0.29).

ADVFN Trading Down 5.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28. The company has a market capitalization of £10.26 million, a P/E ratio of -318.71 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 25.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 33.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at ADVFN

In other ADVFN news, insider Amit Tauman acquired 1,057,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of £349,000.08 ($433,863.85). Company insiders own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

About ADVFN

ADVFN Plc, together with subsidiaries, develops and provides financial information primarily through the Internet and research services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers stock, crypto, forex, and commodity market information to the private investors, and other international retail markets.

