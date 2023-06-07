Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Paul Darren Grasby Sells 15,000 Shares

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,781,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,613,481.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Paul Darren Grasby also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 12th, Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00.
Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance
AMD traded down $6.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.83. 81,656,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,616,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $130.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.70. The company has a market cap of $189.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 540.13, a PEG ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.92.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
