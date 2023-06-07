Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Paul Darren Grasby Sells 15,000 Shares

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,781,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,613,481.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Paul Darren Grasby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 12th, Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD traded down $6.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.83. 81,656,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,616,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $130.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.70. The company has a market cap of $189.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 540.13, a PEG ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

