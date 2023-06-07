ADT Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ADT)

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 2,610 call options on the company. This is an increase of 364% compared to the typical daily volume of 562 call options.
Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ADT from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.
In other news, VP Jamie Elizabeth Haenggi acquired 100,000 shares of ADT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $579,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,443,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,358,681.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP David W. Smail bought 10,000 shares of ADT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.91 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 457,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,901.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jamie Elizabeth Haenggi bought 100,000 shares of ADT stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $579,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,443,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,358,681.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 180,650 shares of company stock valued at $987,364 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NYSE:ADT opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.83 and a beta of 1.71. ADT has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. ADT’s payout ratio is currently 466.67%.
ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.
