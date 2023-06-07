ADT Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ADT)

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 2,610 call options on the company. This is an increase of 364% compared to the typical daily volume of 562 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ADT from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Jamie Elizabeth Haenggi acquired 100,000 shares of ADT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $579,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,443,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,358,681.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP David W. Smail bought 10,000 shares of ADT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.91 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 457,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,901.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jamie Elizabeth Haenggi bought 100,000 shares of ADT stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $579,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,443,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,358,681.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 180,650 shares of company stock valued at $987,364 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADT

ADT Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ADT by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,328 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,398 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 181,055 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 501,863 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after buying an additional 58,751 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in ADT during the 1st quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in ADT by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,214 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ADT opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.83 and a beta of 1.71. ADT has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. ADT’s payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

About ADT

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

