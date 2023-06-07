ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Insider Deborah L. Guerra Sells 7,939 Shares

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) insider Deborah L. Guerra sold 7,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $183,311.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,996.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.14. 679,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,711. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.83 and its 200-day moving average is $24.74. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $29.56.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACIW. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 456.9% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,094,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,703 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,974,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,142 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,083,000. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,332,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,246,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,332 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on ACI Worldwide from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

