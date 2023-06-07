Acala Token (ACA) Price Down 20.2% Over Last Week

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0394 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges. Acala Token has a market cap of $27.95 million and $1.59 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006171 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00019561 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00024394 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000105 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00015461 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,752.20 or 1.00064321 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

ACA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 710,188,889 coins. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 710,188,889 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.04044089 USD and is up 2.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $1,720,133.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.