71,952 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Acquired by Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 71,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,564,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,517,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,733,718,000 after buying an additional 2,692,028 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,954,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,999,000 after buying an additional 1,419,353 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter worth $68,951,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,639,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 167.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,633,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,850 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

Shares of O traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,279,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,543,758. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.11. The stock has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.32 and its 200 day moving average is $63.42.

The company also recently announced a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.49%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

