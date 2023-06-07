493,356 Shares in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Purchased by Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 493,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,876,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Amcor by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,499,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,865,000 after acquiring an additional 40,663 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at about $918,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Amcor by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 383,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 20,424 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amcor by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 381,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 13,291 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam increased its position in shares of Amcor by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,943,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,149,000 after purchasing an additional 145,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Price Performance

AMCR traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.10. 1,620,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,125,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.27. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.32. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.81.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMCR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.60 to $10.80 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

