46,867 Shares in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Purchased by Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 46,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,702,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 485.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 571.4% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

SUI stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.46. 192,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,849. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.63 and a 52-week high of $172.67. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.50, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.04 and its 200 day moving average is $141.87.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $651.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.32 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 215.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,083 shares in the company, valued at $9,221,612.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

