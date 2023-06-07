4,518 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $82,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,529,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,554,813. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.26. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.31 and a 12 month high of $59.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1523 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

