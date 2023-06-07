4,145 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Bought by Sonoma Private Wealth LLC

Sonoma Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Sonoma Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $75,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of MGC stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $151.31. 10,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,269. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $121.30 and a one year high of $152.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.26.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

