316,898 Shares in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Bought by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 316,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,039,000. Xylem comprises 1.4% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership owned 0.18% of Xylem as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ASB Consultores LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 289,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 928,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,695,000 after purchasing an additional 21,909 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Xylem by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,350,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,310,000 after acquiring an additional 79,229 shares during the period. Finally, Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,752,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xylem Stock Up 0.6 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.64.

Shares of XYL stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.92. 1,090,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.75. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $72.08 and a one year high of $118.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

