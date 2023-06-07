25,073 Shares in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Bought by Parker Financial LLC

Parker Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Parker Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Parker Financial LLC owned about 0.14% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 48,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PWV traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.48. 17,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,507. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $49.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.12 and its 200-day moving average is $46.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

