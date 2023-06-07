2,158,234 Shares in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,158,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,568,000. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 1.09% of ChampionX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ChampionX by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 9,057 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in ChampionX by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,317,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in ChampionX by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 231,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 47,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ChampionX by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,734,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,251,000 after purchasing an additional 45,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHX traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.52. 56,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,488,036. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $33.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.55.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. ChampionX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $948.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 38.64%.

CHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

