1,077 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Acquired by Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $433,134,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,353,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,307,000 after purchasing an additional 900,974 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Caterpillar by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,423,000 after purchasing an additional 836,340 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,122,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 19,918.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 661,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 658,489 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $8.96 on Wednesday, hitting $235.64. 4,339,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,309,559. The stock has a market cap of $121.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.64 and its 200 day moving average is $232.03. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on CAT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

