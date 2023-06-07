10,647 Shares in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN) Acquired by West Michigan Advisors LLC

West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Long Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in VanEck Long Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Long Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $542,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 1,027.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 45,739 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:MLN traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $17.88. The company had a trading volume of 87,153 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day moving average is $17.80.

About VanEck Long Muni ETF

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

