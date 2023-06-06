ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CNET stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01.

Institutional Trading of ZW Data Action Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) by 771.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,097 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a one-stop services on omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management system. It also engages in the development of blockchain enabled web/mobile applications and provision of software solutions.

