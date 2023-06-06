Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Barclays

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $127.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ZS has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a strong-buy rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Zscaler from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $168.08.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $148.05 on Friday. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $194.21. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.42 and a 200-day moving average of $117.69.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 41.57%. The company had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $96,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,649 shares in the company, valued at $34,455,686.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $96,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,455,686.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,638 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $602,082.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,095,325.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,412 shares of company stock worth $1,752,637. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,774,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,057 shares in the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth $233,242,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth $168,365,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $59,634,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Zscaler by 1,278.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 453,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,616,000 after acquiring an additional 421,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

