Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ZS has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $145.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $129.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $168.08.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $148.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.69. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $194.21.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 41.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,638 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $602,082.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,182 shares in the company, valued at $31,095,325.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $389,249.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,553 shares in the company, valued at $14,155,334.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,412 shares of company stock worth $1,752,637 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Zscaler by 17.2% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,240,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in Zscaler by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 40,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Zscaler by 52.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

