Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given New $146.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $129.00 to $146.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ZS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Zscaler from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens decreased their target price on Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Zscaler from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Zscaler from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $168.08.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $148.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.33 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.42 and its 200-day moving average is $117.69. Zscaler has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $194.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 41.57% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $665,194.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,595,209.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,637 in the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,940,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,230,000 after purchasing an additional 162,289 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,774,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,057 shares during the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,242,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,581,000 after purchasing an additional 84,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,544,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,452,000 after purchasing an additional 190,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

