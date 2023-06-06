Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Bought by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,723,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,538 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications accounts for approximately 5.6% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 1.92% of Zoom Video Communications worth $387,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,125,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,291 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3,878.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 826,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,814,000 after acquiring an additional 805,624 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 10,007.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 783,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,077,000 after acquiring an additional 775,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1,025.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 688,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,698,000 after acquiring an additional 627,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ZM traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $69.53. 2,131,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,137,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of -0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.84 and its 200-day moving average is $70.18. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.45 and a 1-year high of $124.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $220,263.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 11,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $752,768.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $220,263.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,893 shares of company stock valued at $6,503,337. 11.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.86.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.