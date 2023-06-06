Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Acquired by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 257.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.14.

Shares of ZBRA stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $269.23. The stock had a trading volume of 120,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,920. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $224.87 and a 12-month high of $365.97. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

