ZClassic (ZCL) Price Hits $0.0374 on Top Exchanges

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0374 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 16% against the dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $346,964.79 and approximately $22.56 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00113671 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00047769 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00027804 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

