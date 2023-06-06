Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGA) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 8th

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.26 ($0.13) per share on Thursday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

YNGA stock opened at GBX 1,185 ($14.73) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £407.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,352.94, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. has a 12-month low of GBX 863 ($10.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,300 ($16.16). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,143.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,109.65.

In related news, insider Simon Dodd acquired 3,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 809 ($10.06) per share, for a total transaction of £24,973.83 ($31,046.53). 49.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. As of March 28, 2022, it had 219 managed and 3 tenanted pubs primarily located in London, the South West, and the South East.

