Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research cut shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on XEL. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Xcel Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.70.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $63.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $56.89 and a one year high of $77.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.03.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.78%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

In related news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,106,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,840,000 after purchasing an additional 935,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,652,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,732,000 after purchasing an additional 692,420 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,177,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,264,000 after purchasing an additional 522,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,251,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,364,000 after purchasing an additional 162,592 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

