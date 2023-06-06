WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Stock Price Up 7.1%

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.95 and last traded at $37.90. 47,884 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 282,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on WSFS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $245.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.30 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WSFS Financial

In related news, EVP Christine Elizabeth Davis acquired 798 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,219.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,794.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WSFS Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 1,145.5% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 987.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter worth about $109,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.