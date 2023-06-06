Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam cut its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,127 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 1,168.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 975.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Workday from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Workday from $203.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Workday from $216.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Workday from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.44.

In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $1,735,125.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,841,673.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $1,735,125.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,841,673.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 7,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $1,386,175.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,329,791.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,203 shares of company stock worth $8,418,517 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

WDAY opened at $215.04 on Tuesday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $218.88. The stock has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.26, a PEG ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.16 and a 200-day moving average of $191.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

