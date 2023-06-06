WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 76,065 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 65,234 shares.The stock last traded at $30.88 and had previously closed at $31.03.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $660.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 634.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 500,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,390,000 after acquiring an additional 432,452 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 312,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,883,000 after purchasing an additional 141,555 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 273.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 300,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,055,000 after acquiring an additional 220,205 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 202,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 186,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,500,000 after acquiring an additional 50,126 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that are not state-owned, defined as government ownership of less than 20%. CXSE was launched on Sep 19, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.

