William H. Lenehan Acquires 7,600 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Stock

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.06 per share, with a total value of $198,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,503,666.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:FCPT traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $26.13. 431,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,956. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.81. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.03 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,230,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,828,000 after buying an additional 267,083 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,647,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,377,000 after buying an additional 100,464 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,055,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,382,000 after purchasing an additional 427,123 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,199,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,391,000 after purchasing an additional 386,600 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,038,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,636,000 after purchasing an additional 421,122 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

