WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Position Lessened by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. decreased its stake in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,550 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 0.08% of WideOpenWest worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WOW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 85.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in WideOpenWest during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 19.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut WideOpenWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of WOW remained flat at $7.90 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 93,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,360. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $22.16.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $172.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.27 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision broadband services. It offers high-speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business customers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

