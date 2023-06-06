Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBCPK) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.16 Per Share

Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBCPK – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 1.163 per share on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Westpac Banking’s previous interim dividend of $1.06.
Westpac Banking Price Performance
