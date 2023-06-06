Westmount Energy (LON:WTE) Trading Down 2.3%

Westmount Energy Limited (LON:WTE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 2.10 ($0.03). 420,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the average session volume of 154,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.15 ($0.03).

Westmount Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 18.95, a current ratio of 25.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.47. The stock has a market cap of £3.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.00 and a beta of 0.57.

Westmount Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westmount Energy Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital to small medium sized companies. The firm invests in Guyana-Suriname Basin regions. Westmount Energy Limited was incorporated in October 1, 1992 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westmount Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westmount Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.