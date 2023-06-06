Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Stock Position Lessened by BHZ Capital Management LP

BHZ Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,071 shares during the quarter. Western New England Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.1% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.17% of Western New England Bancorp worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 25.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 22.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Western New England Bancorp from $9.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Western New England Bancorp Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of WNEB traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.05. 22,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,459. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $134.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.52.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $21.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Research analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Western New England Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

