West Michigan Advisors LLC Sells 274 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

West Michigan Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,071 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 50,670 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCOM stock traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,245,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,858,653. The stock has a market cap of $129.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.30%.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.96.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

