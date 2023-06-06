West Michigan Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

West Michigan Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Allstate by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Allstate by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 18,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Allstate by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Allstate by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Performance

Allstate stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.04. The company had a trading volume of 712,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,915. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $103.20 and a 12-month high of $142.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.25 and its 200-day moving average is $124.24. The company has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.58.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -40.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. William Blair raised shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.31.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.