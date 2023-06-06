West Michigan Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $26,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.1 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,239,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,792,056. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.73.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.